Michael Peter Monaco, a brave and devoted man known for his humor and resilience, passed away on Feb. 14, 2026, at the age of 55. Born on Oct. 19, 1970, in Newton, N.J., Michael spent his life serving his community and touching the lives of many.

Raised in Newton, N.J., Michael graduated from Newton High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Bloomfield College. He furthered his education by graduating from the 193rd basic class for Police Officers at the New Jersey State Police Academy in Sea Girt, N.J.

Michael began his distinguished career as a dispatcher for Andover Township from 1990 to 1993. In 1993, he joined the town of Newton as a Class II Special Law Enforcement Officer, and by 1995, he was hired full-time as a Patrol Officer. Over the years, he served as a member of the Detective Bureau and rose through the ranks to Sergeant and then Lieutenant, before retiring in 2021.

Outside of his career, Michael was passionate about hunting, fishing, and taking long walks. He found immense joy in the company of his beloved animals: Mia, Lucy, Gracie, Le Jolene, and Layla. His involvement in the community was profound, as he was a member of PBA Chapter 138, an auxiliary member of the Newton VFW 5360, and a part of the Newton Fire Department. For over 10 years, Michael was involved in the Police Unity Tour, a ride to raise awareness of officers fallen in the line of duty.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Huffman Monaco; his parents, Rosalie LaMonaca Monaco and Joseph Monaco; his brother, Joseph F. Monaco and his wife Keri; his sister, Janet Crocker and her husband Jimmy; his father-in-law, Terry Huffman; his brother-in-law, TJ Huffman; his brother-in-law, Marc Huffman and his wife Amanda; several nieces and nephews; as well has his extended family, The 22 Crew.

Michael is predeceased by his mother-in-law, Linda Huffman.

Visitation was held at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, located at 63 High St., Newton, NJ, on Feb. 18, 2026, from 3 pm to 7 pm. A committal service took place at Newton Cemetery Co, 19 Lawnwood Ave, Newton, NJ, on Feb. 19, 2026, from 1:30 p.,m. to 2 p.m. Following the committal service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Newton VFW 5360, 85 Mill St, Newton, New Jersey, from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Michael will be laid to rest at The Newton Cemetery on Lawnwood Ave, Newton. His legacy of service, love for his community, and devotion to his family will be remembered by all who knew him.