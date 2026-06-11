Robert Shankman

Robert (Bob) Shankman passed away on Monday, June 8, 2026, at his home in Swartswood, N.J. Born in 1943 in New Haven, Conn., Bob’s journey took him from New England to various parts of New Jersey, eventually settling on Little Swartswood Lake.

The son of Simon, an auto repairman, and Yetta, a retail salesperson, Bob often joked about being a “less than average” student. However, his ambition led him to graduate from Boston University and later earn an MBA from Suffolk University.

Bob’s career was as varied as his interests. He fondly remembered his early days as a Good Humor Man in Connecticut where he delighted in giving free samples to neighborhood children. He later rose through the ranks at Sears Roebuck in Boston and New York City, eventually becoming a National Buyer. His professional path included roles at Griffon Cutlery, Eastern Display Co. and the owner and operator of Plastex Products Inc. for 25 years. Under his leadership, Plastex became a global leader of industrial rain wear, serving clients such as Saudi Aramco. He was also instrumental in the development of plastic handled scissors.

Beyond his professional success, Bob was a man of deep conviction. A lifelong advocate for civil rights, he was a protester of the Vietnam War and stood just 100 feet behind Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C.

In his community, Bob was a dedicated volunteer with SCORE, a group of retired businessmen who mentor aspiring entrepreneurs. He also was a trustee of the Swartswood Lake Watershed Association, a member of the Branchville Business Men’s Club and the Newton Rotary Club where he was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow. Despite his many talents, he was famously, and comically, unskilled in mechanics, a trait that provided much laughter for his family. As but one of many examples, he always vividly remembered pouring windshield washer fluid into the area specifically designated for the car’s oil.

Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen (Kathie); his children, Michael and Maggie, along with his son-in-law Johnny Kondovski; and his beloved grandchildren, Sydney, Luke, Baylyn, and Colt whom he took great pride in watching grow. He also leaves his sister, Muriel Smith, who resides in Fairport, N.Y. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews and is survived by many close friends.

In his later years, Bob faced Parkinson’s disease with resilience. He spent his retirement enjoying yoga, boating and traveling with Kathie.

A private family memorial service will be held under the direction of the Smith McCracken Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Bob’s name to Project Self-Sufficiency,127 Mill Street, Newton, NJ 07860 would be appreciated.

Condolences and warm memories may be offered to Bob’s family below.