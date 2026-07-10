Rose Clough

Rose “Gloria” Clough, of Newton, N.J., passed away on July 8, 2026, at the age of 98.

A talented seamstress, Rose crafted dresses at Franklin Dress and later worked for Air Filters in Newton, where she sewed various filter bags until her retirement.

Rose was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles E. Clough, Sr., who passed away in 2013. Her life was rooted in the people and places she cherished and she remained connected to her community as an active member of Prime Time Seniors and the Wild West City Rangers.

Rose carried herself with a graceful sense of gratitude and often said, “I’ve had a good life.”—a reflection that speaks to a life well lived.

Rose is survived by her children, Linda J. Miller, and Charles E. Clough, Jr.; her grandchildren, Tammy Miller, and Jeffrey Miller (Debbie); and many loving great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday July 16, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, NJ 07860. A graveside service for Rose will take place the following day, Friday, July 17 at 12:30 p.m. in Newton Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com