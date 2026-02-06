Sally Heath Tomasino

Sally Heath (Dick) Tomasino was born August 23, 1943, to Clare Carroll Ross Dick and F. Justin Dick, Sr. at home in Linwood, N.J. She was the fourth of five children and grew up in Linwood until age 8, when her family moved to Cape May Court House, N.J. She graduated from Middle Township High School and attended the University of Delaware where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics with minors in Education and Chemistry. After graduating in 1965, Sally returned home and taught Home Economics at Middle Township High School.

Sally married Joseph Weldon in 1966 and moved to Knoxville, Tenn., where she worked as a librarian in a junior high and started her Master’s program in Library Science. They welcomed a son, Stephen Craig Weldon, in 1969. Following Joseph’s life-altering illness, Sally and Stephen returned to New Jersey, where she taught elementary school at St. Nicholas School in Egg Harbor City. In 1976 she met Sherman “Buz” Tomasino, Jr., and the next year they married and settled in Sussex County, N.J., where Buz was the 4-H agent with Rutgers Cooperative Extension. In 1980, they built their log home in Frankford, and this is where Sally and Buz raised their children, Stephen, Garrett, and Sarah.

Although Sally did not formally return to the classroom, her life was dedicated to serving others. Once in Frankford, she immediately became an active member of the United Methodist Church in Branchville where she was a Sunday School teacher before becoming the Sunday School Superintendent. She served on many committees and participated in Bible studies, but found a special calling in organizing mission work through both the local and district United Methodist Women groups. Sally believed no gift was too small to make a difference. Whether cooking for “Soups with a Cause,” sewing pillowcases for the hospital, or making masks during Covid, she was always looking for ways to help others in need. As district UMW President, Sally used her voice to educate and advocate for equality and social justice for all people. She lived out the Methodist belief of “open hearts, open minds, open doors” and over the years their home became a place of gathering, music, and laughter for so many. Through Buz’s involvement in Rotary International, the family hosted exchange students from Spain, Mexico, Hungary, and Russia, teaching through example the importance of cross-cultural awareness and understanding.

Along with her strong faith, Sally was equally known for her service through the Sussex County 4-H Program. As the wife of a 4-H agent, Sally actively supported Buz’s endeavors assisting with seasonal county camps, judging public presentations & sewing projects, and chaperoning national 4-H member conferences. She was the county Prep Consultant and a volunteer club leader, notably for the Sussex County Teen Council and Branchville’s Best clubs. Together, Sally and Buz supported all three of their children’s involvement in numerous 4-H clubs, and once their children aged out of 4-H Sally continued to serve on the Sussex County 4-H Advisory Council as well as the NJ State 4-H Advisory Council at Rutgers University. In 2023 she was honored for 45 years of service to 4-H.

Sally’s attention to detail is noteworthy. Over the years, Sally transformed their house into a true home, thoughtfully arranging handmade gifts from friends and family so that every room tells a story of the family’s connections to others. Sally’s love for cross-stitching was not just a hobby, but a language of patience and care, with each stitch placed with intention to create cherished heirlooms for those she loved. If she didn’t like a particular pattern or color, she would change it to best fit the person she was creating it for. Sally became known for her detailed calendars, lists, and reminders – carefully kept, meticulously updated, and guided by a deep sense of responsibility for those around her. She never forgot a birthday or special occasion of a family member or close friend, and always added personalized messages to ensure each person knew they were on her mind. Sally shared her musical talent through playing and teaching piano and singing. She was hands on around the homestead, whether warming a newborn lamb, bringing in firewood, or taking on home improvement projects.

Sally was predeceased by her parents; and her siblings, F. Justin Dick, Jr., David Ritchie Dick, and Diane Carroll Dick. Those left to continue her legacy include her loving husband, Sherman; sister, Drucilla Dick Schutte; children, Stephen Weldon (Dawn), Garrett Tomasino (Soumya Bollampally), and Sarah Duke (Warren); grandchildren, Caleb and Charlotte Weldon, Nico and Kaia Tomasino, and Zachary, Mackenzie, and Timothy Duke; along with many nieces and nephews across the country.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Branchville United Methodist Church, 8 Broad St, Branchville, N.J. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the church followed by a time of fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Branchville United Methodist Church or the Sussex County 4-H Foundation.

Online condolences may be offered at woodfuneralhome.net