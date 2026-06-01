Susan Jane Bodnar, 84, of Andover, N.J., passed away on May 31, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Susan was born on November 2, 1941, in Teaneck, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ethel Draney. Raised in Teaneck, she later lived in Dover before settling in Andover more than 55 years ago. She earned her B.A. in English from The College of New Jersey, a foundation that would shape a life devoted to language, learning, and the steady encouragement of others.

Susan retired after a distinguished career as a high school English teacher in Dover. Her classroom reflected both high standards and genuine care, and she took particular pride in teaching well, so much so that PBS filmed some of her classes. She was also honored as the first Teacher of the Year in Dover, a recognition that spoke of the lasting impression she made on students and colleagues alike.

Faith and community were central to Susan’s life. She served as a CDC teacher at Sacred Heart Church in Dover and at St. Joseph Church in Newton. She lent her voice to the choir and gave her time and leadership as president of the Columbiettes, offering quiet strength and dependable service wherever she was needed.

At home, Susan’s days were shaped by the simple, enduring joys she loved most: reading, crocheting, knitting, crosswords, and bird watching. Family was always at the center of her world, and she was known for her love of dogs, her admiration for Shakespeare, and her gift for writing. True to her calling as an English teacher, she was also remembered for always using proper grammar, an attentiveness that reflected both her discipline and her delight in words.

Susan was married for 63 years to her husband, James Robert Bodnar. She is also survived by her daughters, Susan Bodnar and her husband, Dingani; Jennifer DiNardo and husband, Edward; and Caroline Keimel and her husband, Rodger; and her grandchildren, Susan, Maggie, Jamie, Steven, Noel, Acadia, Bryce, Alex, and Annaliese. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Junior, Johnny and Mary.

Visitation will be held at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, N.J., on June 4, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 24 Halsted St, Newton, N.J., on June 5, 2026, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Cemetery and Mausoleum, 174 North Church Road, Hardyston, NJ.

Susan left her mark on many, not only through the lessons she taught, but through the example she set—of devotion to family, faithful service, and a life lived with purpose and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 24 Halsted St, Newton, NJ 07860.