Jennifer Irene Minson, nee Pomerantz, 56, of Newton, N.J., passed away on April 7, 2026 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Jennifer was born on July 23, 1969, to her loving parents Henry and Kathleen Pomerantz. She grew up in Newton, N.J. Jennifer graduated from Boston College with her Bachelor’s in Psychology and from Gallaudet University with her Master’s in Multiple Disabilities & Deaf Education. Jennifer was a loving and supportive mother, friend, sister, and daughter.

Jennifer lived in Virginia with her husband, Douglas Minson, and four children. The family lived in Virginia, Delaware, and Pennsylvania before Jennifer settled as a single woman in Scottsdale, Ariz. After spending 18 years as a stay-at-home mother and educator, Jennifer began her teaching career as a Special Education Teacher in 2016. She took pride in her position at Arizona Autism Charter School with unmatched love and care for 10 years. Jennifer, lovingly called Miss. Jen, by her students, became the assistant director of the main campus of AZAC in 2022. Outside of work, she enjoyed spending time golfing, traveling, competing in local 5K’s, and attending trivia nights with her friends.

She is survived by her four children, Gareth (Mara) Minson Efimov, Aneurin (Hallie) Minson, Dillyn (Fisher) Hallett, and Mairwen Minson, as well as her mother Kathleen Pomerantz and sister Rachel (Scott) Stup.

We will be celebrating Jennifer’s life on Sunday, June 14, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, N.J. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 24 Halsted Street, Newton, N.J. Please join us with a story or memory of Jennifer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arizona Autism Charter School through the Canyon to Cactus fundraiser.