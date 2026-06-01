Theresa Papa, of Green Township, N.J., passed away on May 29, 2026, at the age of 98.

She was born in New York City on March 19, 1928, to the late Louis and Lucy Capobianco.

For Theresa, home was more than a place — it was a calling. A devoted homemaker, she created a steady and quiet home that family life so often depends on, offering care in the everyday ways that matter most.

Theresa found comfort in peace and privacy and was genuinely content in her solitude—often joking that she was “a bump on a log.” Her interests included cookbooks and she loved opera, especially Luciano Pavarotti. Theresa also enjoyed watching Star Trek in her free time and was a lifelong fan of the Mets.

Theresa also carried a humble generosity. She consistently took the time to donate to charities that reached out to her by mail, a simple but faithful practice that spoke to her steady compassion and her belief in helping where she could.

Theresa was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dominick Papa, and her beloved son, Michael Papa. She is survived by her son, Daniel Papa and his wife June; her grandsons, Matthew and Nicholas Papa; her granddaughter, Lisbeth Belardo; her great-grandson, Alexander Papa; and her great-granddaughters, Sophia, Isabella, and Mia Belardo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Theresa’s honor.