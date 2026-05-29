First Hope Bank announces board changes, promotions

First Hope Bank held its 114th annual shareholder meeting and reorganization meeting May 20, highlighting board updates and officer promotions.

William F. Burke and M. Murphy Durkin Jr. were re-elected to the board of directors. Burke has served on the board since 2014 and is president of Mendham Capital Management. Durkin, who joined the board in 2017, is senior partner at Durkin & Durkin LLC.

The bank also recognized the retirement of longtime director Robert F. Rokosz, who joined the board in 1994.

In addition, the bank welcomed Edward F. Walker Jr. to the board following his retirement from the company in April. Walker joined First Hope Bank in 1996 as director of wealth management.