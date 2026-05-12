Andover Township moves to ban data centers after heated public backlash

Following last Thursday’s contentious meeting in Andover Township about a potential data center being built off Route 208 and Stickles Pond Road, Andover’s township committee was set to vote on ordinances banning data centers in the town on Tuesday evening.

According to the agenda for Tuesday’s special meeting, committee members will consider an ordinance to repeal data centers as a permitted use and repeal the additional height that is permitted for data centers. The committee will also consider an ordinance to ban data centers in all locations throughout the township.

“I think those may be rolled into one ordinance,” Andover Mayor Tom Walsh said Monday afternoon. “The site off Stickles Pond Road is over 90 acres and also zoned for a 650,000 square foot warehouse and when National Land Developers came to us with the possibility of a data center on the site, we were interested. No formal plans were drawn up, but it was discussed that a data center could result in $5 million to the town annually as part of a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) over 30 years.”

Walsh said from that money, the town could have set aside $500,000 a year for the school district in a capital funds budget. He said the site brings in about $29,000 in taxes annually, which is split between the school district, town and county.

“Some people were heated and those people were pretty much from out of town,” Walsh said. “I would say attendance was split 60-40 between Andover residents and people from other areas. Many people supported the idea, and many didn’t and I’m not about to tear the town apart over money. This is the best town a person could live in.”

Walsh said New York Digital Investment Group was the potential company in line to build the data center and Andover Township Administrator/Municipal Clerk Patricia Bussow said the land at 248 Stickles Pond Road is owned by Florida-based Series 2, P.S. (BBIS Investment).

Groups such as Sussex Visibility Brigade, New Jersey Democratic Socialists of America and Climate Revolution Action Network opposed a data center, saying the town had not been transparent about the process with the public and that a data center could be harmful to the environment.

Walsh said previous actions approving a data center as a permitted use last year were done at public meetings.

Man removed from meeting

A Butler man was forcibly removed from last Thursday’s meeting after police say he yelled obscenities and refused to leave.

“The gentleman had been given his three-minute speaking allotment and came up to speak for a second time after a member of the public offered him his three minutes,” said Andover Township Chief of Police Eric Danielson. “Initially, the town would not permit it, but he ended up speaking that second time. After that second portion, he began to yell obscenities, and it was requested he be removed from the meeting. He was asked repeatedly to come outside but attempts to get him outside were ignored at which time two officers began to escort him outside at which point he attempted to gain leverage and or gain an advantage on the officer by sticking his feet up on the door frame. At that point, the officer used a tactical takedown, and the gentleman was quickly removed to the outside.”

Danielson said the man had not been arrested or charged as of Monday afternoon and an investigation into the incident was ongoing.