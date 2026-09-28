Author Kelly Catlin brings Kurt Cobain book tour to Newton

Local author and journalist Kelly Catlin brought her Kurt Cobain: Forever in Bloom book tour to Wayback Burgers in Newton for a community event celebrating the 35th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind while raising support for local charitable organizations.

Hosted by Wayback Burgers Newton owners Wahab and Laila Abbasi, the event featured a Nirvana listening party, book signing, food drive and Dine to Donate fundraiser benefiting Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center and O.S.C.A.R. Animal Rescue.

Mina Dyrsten of Ginnie’s House also participated in the event to raise awareness of the organization and its services.

Catlin’s newly reissued book was published by Skyhorse Publishing in conjunction with the 35th anniversary of Nevermind and is distributed nationally by Simon & Schuster. One hundred percent of the book’s profits are donated to charitable causes.

Catlin has incorporated fundraising and charitable efforts into her 2026 regional tour, with events featuring food drives and fundraisers benefiting organizations in Sussex County and surrounding communities.

Other organizations supported through Catlin’s local events include the Sparta Food Pantry and Sparta Elks Lodge Special Children’s Fund.

Forever in Bloom examines Cobain’s music, activism, cultural influence and relationships with marginalized communities while also addressing issues including mental health, bullying and homelessness.

Catlin is an entertainment and culture journalist whose work has appeared in Collider, House Digest, Ranker, mxdwn and the University of Texas at Austin Center for Media Engagement. She also has appeared on Good Day Seattle, KOMO News Seattle, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio and other media outlets and podcasts.

Her fall tour continues with appearances at bookstores, libraries, record stores, music venues and community events throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania.