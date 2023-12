The 10th annual “Stuff the Boat” toy drive coordinated by Branchville business Off Shore Marine to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive has been launched.

Residents are encouraged to bring gift cards, money and new unwrapped toys to fill a 2024 24-foot Nautique GS24 boat at the dealership, 357 Route 206, Branchville.

First-responders and local businesses and organizations are gathering toys to “Stuff the Boat,” including the Branchville Hose Company, Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, Frankford Township Fire Department, Kiwanis Club of Sussex, Royal Buick GMC of Sussex, Sussex Fire and Emergency Medical Service, Ladies Auxiliary of the Sussex Fire Department and the Wanderer’s Car Club.

A special community drop-off event will be hosted at Off Shore Marine from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 with Santa and refreshments.

Toys will be accepted at Off Shore Marine through Thursday, Dec. 15.

“This year marks the 10th annual ‘Stuff the Boat’ collection for Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive,” said Off Shore Marine owner Sherri Cecchini, who was inspired to launch the effort after dropping off a bag of toys and touring the nonprofit agency.

“We are invested in our community; we have built our business and raised our family here. Putting goodness into the world is the right thing to do, and if we each contribute where and what we can, together we can make a real difference.”

Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency, said, “This unique collaboration between local businesses and area first-responders perfectly demonstrates the true spirit of giving during this holiday season. Now more than ever, we are grateful for this community’s steadfast commitment to our neighbors in need. Thousands of families will be helped by this initiative.”

The Season of Hope Toy Drive is coordinated by Project Self-Sufficiency to benefit thousands of children in Sussex and northern Morris and Warren counties. Toys, gift cards and monetary donations may be dropped off at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill St., Newton, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

To donate online or for information, go to www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.