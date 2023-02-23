Buying bud from a bus

Buying marijuana for recreational use is legal in New York and New Jersey

Sellers like the Bud Bus are making it extremely easy.

Mobile stores “give” pot to buyers who purchase other products. Mobile stores don’t obtain the retail licenses that both New York and New Jersey require to sell cannabis.

Police in Harriman, N.Y., where “gifts” of marijuana are available with purchases from a mobile home in the Wal-Mart parking lot, said the department has not had complaints but they are “keeping a close eye on it.”

An employee of the Bud Bus company who requested anonymity said the company had found a gray area in the regulations and that they are “operating completely legally. We have lawyers to ensure that everything is by the boos.”

West Milford Councilwoman Marilyn Lichtenberg persuaded the rest of the Township Council to send letters to legislators urging them to shut down these businesses. She is worried about the safety of the products given for free as well as being unfair to businesses that go through the process to obtain state retail licenses.

Three Straus News employees went shopping during the weekend. They described their experiences as follows.

Kayla Hartigan pulled into the parking lot on Greenwood Lake Turnpike in the Hewitt section of West Milford, N.J.

I notice the Bud Bus sitting there. It’s open and operating every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. I park my car and make my way to the bus.

As I approach the bus, I’m asked to present ID. Once they confirm that I’m of legal age, I peer over the counter and start looking at their extensive menu of products. An employee in the bus talks me through all the options. They offer a wide range of items, from the cheapest option - a $10 pre-roll - to an entire box of pre-rolls that will set me back $100.

The Bud Bus also stocks a variety of other products, including cartridges, disposables, concentrates, edibles such as gummies, chocolates, candies, Rice Krispies Treats, straws and more. In addition to cannabis products, they also sell merchandise like T-shirts, hoodies and hats.

I finally decide on the $10 pre-roll and pay. They take cash only. Any purchase counts as a ‘free gift’ that comes with a chapstick stick.

As I pay, the employee tells me about the Bud Bus loyalty program. The program rewards returning customers with a loyalty card that offers a 10 percent cashback on every purchase.

Overall, my experience on the Bud Bus was convenient, enjoyable and affordable. I’ll definitely be returning to this mobile dispensary again in the future.

Christina Scotti visited a Winnebago motorhome in the corner of the Wal-Mart parking lot in Harriman, N.Y.

You step inside and there are two to three guys sitting down at a table.

There are jars of flour all labeled with the information of the type of pot, pre-rolls and edibles like chocolates and gummies.

You pick out what you want and pay for it. They say they are there every day.

John McCormick Jr. stopped at a Bud Bus in the parking lot of the Sussex Motel on Route 23 in Wantage, N.J.

The Bud Bus employee explained about the bus and the products they offer.

You can get weed products ranging from $10 joints all the way up to $100 THC weed and edibles.

You pay whatever the cost is for a chapstick and they ‘gift’ you the product you want.

They have edibles, joints, weed, oils, waxes, etc.

The van has cameras to ensure every transaction is legal and safe.

The usually accept CashApp, but on the day I went they only took cash as they were trying to get their CashApp back running.

For a beginner, the employee recommended getting chocolate cosmic cubes, which are chocolate THC edibles that are 10 milligrams each.

The Bud Bus set up shop at the Sussex Motel. At 3 p.m. when I went it appeared that some other customers were driving in and were not from the motel.

The experience felt legitimate and by the book to me, and it was a very comfortable purchase. I didn’t feel like I had to hide the product that I bought and there were signs nearby displaying the Bud Bus logo, so they weren’t trying to hide either.