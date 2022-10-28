x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Fredon. Green Hills students conduct cereal drive

Fredon /
| 28 Oct 2022 | 10:41
    Fredon. Green Hills students conduct cereal drive
    Fredon. Green Hills students conduct cereal drive

Green Hills School students collected 236 boxes of cereal which were donated to Benny’s Bodega.