Lenape Valley senior inspired by non-profit’s work

Volunteering at Benny’s Bodega, a non profit that helps those less fortunate by providing food, clothing and supplies, has changed Devon Kumar’s point of view and inspired him to go above and beyond for the charity.

He wasn’t sure how at first, but then he realized he could use his musical talent to fund raise.

“In my junior year, while I was scrambling for opportunities to rake in service hours, I was referred to Benny’s by a friend who had previously volunteered there,” he said. “It wasn’t too far from home, had a great reputation in the community, and most of all, seemed genuinely interesting, I began there soon after talking with Benny - something about him seemed so warm and excited about what he was doing, I suppose it made me excited in turn.”

Service hours are a requirement to be in National Honor Society, a prestigious high school group that selects students based on scholarship, service, leadership and character. Juniors and seniors can apply, and Kumar was accepted his junior year at Lenape Valley Regional High School. He is now a senior.

“In my early days volunteering at the Bodega, I mostly worked the check-in desk as I was pretty quick on the computer - this involved checking documentation, frequently translating between English and Spanish, entering visitation data into the Bodega systems, and exchanging pleasantries with the incoming patrons,” Kumar said “I did this for an estimated five hours a week for a couple of months. Over the Summer, I made a couple of trips over there to drop off some old clothes of mine, and most recently came back to drop off the donations from the Concerts for Hope project.”

Kumar realized that he could spread the word and put on little concerts before home football games.

“My impetus was simply the obligation to help those around me,” he said. “I grew up in a sheltered, privileged household, which I am eternally grateful for - but it doesn’t feel right to me to sit idly by and allow people in my backyard to struggle to put food on the table. I yearned to impact the community beyond just helping out at the Bodega. I wanted to do something big, and as a result, turned to something familiar, my guitar. Instantly, the potential of live music as a means for fund-raising was realized, and I began seeking out musicians to help me with this project.”

He had been friends for over a year with DJ Hannon who loved the idea.

“It was really quite a relief to never see DJ’s belief in us waiver even when we lost three out of five members all within a week’s time,” Kumar said. “The set list was somewhat of an amalgamation of mine and DJ’s taste in music. I would pick five songs, and DJ would pick five songs, except for our Red Hot Chili Peppers songs, which were mutually agreed upon. The older stuff, like Floyd and Zeppelin came from me, while the slightly newer more progressive music came from DJ. We also must have cycled through at least 15 songs in creating a set list. It was certainly an intensive and difficult process.”

The “Concerts for Hope” project was born and the guitar player and drummer began spreading the word.

“Typically, word-of-mouth is the most effective way to relay information about important events to the student body at Lenape,” Kumar said. “I made morning announcements about the event for weeks leading up to it, but most of the people who had only known because I told them in person when, where, and why the concert was happening.”

The two also posted on their respective social media accounts to try to increase awareness.

“We strictly played home games (on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14) as we knew the crowd would be more inclined to donate if they recognized the musicians, logistics were much easier to sort, and not to mention, it was my first time playing live and DJ’s first time playing live in over four years so there was certainly a consideration of nerves and comfort,” Kumar said.

The duo was well-received by the audience and during both performances, they amassed a group that sat right in the front of the equipment just a few feet from the amplifiers.

“Many stayed and listened to the music even while the football games were starting,” Kumar said. “Even during our practices outside, people traversing the path to and from the turf would give us a smile, thumbs-up, or even a ‘woohoo!’ if they felt so inclined. All in all, we raised $350, smashing our expectations for double digits only.”

The two are both incredibly busy, but are entertaining the idea of doing more concerts.

“I really just want to thank everyone who came out and saw us play,” Hannon said. “You support means the world to both of us. To those who couldn’t make it but donated, we appreciate you just the same.”

Hannon is honored to be a part of the project.

“I’m so glad I could make a difference in at least one person’s life,” Hannon said. “I’d like to thank Devon. Without him, this project wouldn’t have happened so thank you for your constant had work, dedication and kindness.”

Heather Davey volunteers to run Benny’s Bodega and is a co-founder along with her husband, Benjamin Davey, who works in social services and the couple realized the great need for a non-profit of this nature. It’s been in existence for a number of years now and has been able to expand thanks to efforts like Concerts for Hope.

“Devon is an amazing young man,” Heather Davey said. “His desire to help others and volunteer time his time to raise money for the bodega is inspiring. He’s been a huge asset to the Bodega and we look forward to watching him mature and accomplish great things in the future.”

Geetika Kumar, Devon Kumar’s mother, is extremely proud of her son and his friend.

“I couldn’t believe the impression that Benny’s Bodega had on Devon when he worked there last summer,” she said. “It took a lot of work, but he was super motivated to find a way to fund raise for them. His awareness of what those less fortunate go through was so increased and he wanted to help make a difference in their lives.”