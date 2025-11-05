x
Incumbents win in Stanhope

Stanhope /
| 05 Nov 2025 | 10:35
Hopatcong

Three candidates ran for two open seats on Hopatcong Borough Council. According to unofficial results, Anthony Bongiovanni and Jonathan Taylor were elected and will serve three-year terms.

As of press time, total votes were as follows:

Anthony Bongiovanni (incumbent, R): 3,404

Heather “Fiore” Stumph (I): 1,539

Jonathan Taylor (R): 3,019

Stanhope

Three candidates ran for two open seats on Stanhope Borough Council. According to unofficial results, Scott Wachterhauser and Steven Zampino were elected and will serve three-year terms.

As of press time, total votes were as follows:

Daniel Smith (D): 718

Scott Wachterhauser (incumbent, R): 849

Steven Zampino (incumbent, R): 722

All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.