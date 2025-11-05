Incumbents win in Stanhope

Hopatcong
Three candidates ran for two open seats on Hopatcong Borough Council. According to unofficial results, Anthony Bongiovanni and Jonathan Taylor were elected and will serve three-year terms.
As of press time, total votes were as follows:
Anthony Bongiovanni (incumbent, R): 3,404
Heather “Fiore” Stumph (I): 1,539
Jonathan Taylor (R): 3,019
Stanhope
Three candidates ran for two open seats on Stanhope Borough Council. According to unofficial results, Scott Wachterhauser and Steven Zampino were elected and will serve three-year terms.
Daniel Smith (D): 718
Scott Wachterhauser (incumbent, R): 849
Steven Zampino (incumbent, R): 722