Incumbents win in Stanhope

Hopatcong

Three candidates ran for two open seats on Hopatcong Borough Council. According to unofficial results, Anthony Bongiovanni and Jonathan Taylor were elected and will serve three-year terms.

As of press time, total votes were as follows:

Anthony Bongiovanni (incumbent, R): 3,404

Heather “Fiore” Stumph (I): 1,539

Jonathan Taylor (R): 3,019

Stanhope

Three candidates ran for two open seats on Stanhope Borough Council. According to unofficial results, Scott Wachterhauser and Steven Zampino were elected and will serve three-year terms.

As of press time, total votes were as follows:

Daniel Smith (D): 718

Scott Wachterhauser (incumbent, R): 849

Steven Zampino (incumbent, R): 722