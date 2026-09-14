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Kittatinny Marching Band hosts Applebee’s pancake fundraiser
Newton. The Kittatinny Marching Band Boosters held a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Applebee’s in Newton on Sept. 13, with band students helping serve food and support the marching band program
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 14 Sep 2026 | 02:15
Caitlin Connors of Hampton takes an order.
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Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Ellyn DeCaro, Mary Nealle Budd and Eileen DeCaro of Hampton pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Izzie Orrico poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Quinn DeCaro, Samantha, Carrie and Christian Orrico of Hampton Township pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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