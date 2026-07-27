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Lentini Farms hosts annual Sunflower Festival

Newton. Visitors enjoyed food trucks, live music, a brewery, games, craft vendors and sunflower fields during the Sunflower Festival at Lentini Farms in Newton on July 26.

Newton /
| 27 Jul 2026 | 01:13
    Francis Drake and Kimberly Osolin of Flanders pose with sunflowers.
    Francis Drake and Kimberly Osolin of Flanders pose with sunflowers. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Andy and Jessica Osolin of Hamburg pose with sunflowers.
    Andy and Jessica Osolin of Hamburg pose with sunflowers. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Joie and Audrinia Trogani of Hampton pose for a photo behind doors.
    Joie and Audrinia Trogani of Hampton pose for a photo behind doors. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)