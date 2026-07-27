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Lentini Farms hosts annual Sunflower Festival
Newton. Visitors enjoyed food trucks, live music, a brewery, games, craft vendors and sunflower fields during the Sunflower Festival at Lentini Farms in Newton on July 26.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 27 Jul 2026 | 01:13
Francis Drake and Kimberly Osolin of Flanders pose with sunflowers.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Andy and Jessica Osolin of Hamburg pose with sunflowers.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Joie and Audrinia Trogani of Hampton pose for a photo behind doors.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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