Kittatinny students participate in Day of Service

The Kittatinny Cougars have a long-standing tradition of community service.

Each year they begin the year with a day of service on Sept. 11. On this day, students take on projects around the Kittatinny campus to help beautify the grounds.

This year, students updated the giant K by the football field and applied fresh paint to the gazebo. After a full day of work, both spaces look refreshed.

Another group of students also went to Manna House to serve lunch. They helped prepare food, serve and clean up. Students returned with big smiles and said they were glad to help.

KRHS students plan to participate in additional service projects in the community throughout the school year.