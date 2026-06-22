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Lenape Valley HS holds graduation

Stanhope. Lenape Valley Regional High School held its annual graduation on June 19.

Stanhope /
| 22 Jun 2026 | 02:05
    Lenape Valley Regional High School seniors march into graduation.
    Lenape Valley Regional High School seniors march into graduation. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    The Lenape Valley Regional High School band plays.
    The Lenape Valley Regional High School band plays. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Spectators look on as Lenape Valley Regional High School seniors march in.
    Spectators look on as Lenape Valley Regional High School seniors march in. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)