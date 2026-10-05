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Lentini Farms opens fall festival with live music, haunted hayrides

Newton. Lentini Farms in Newton will kicked off its three-day fall festival Friday with seasonal activities, a classic car show, live music, a corn maze and haunted hayrides.

Newton /
| 05 Oct 2026 | 03:19
    Landon Nichols of Frankford shows off his pumpkins.
    Landon Nichols of Frankford shows off his pumpkins. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Layla Hummel and Ella Marucci of Hardyston pose for a photo.
    Layla Hummel and Ella Marucci of Hardyston pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Esa LaVigne of Newton poses for a photo.
    Esa LaVigne of Newton poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Lentini Farms welcomed October with a three-day fall festival beginning Friday, Oct. 2, at its farm along Route 94 in Newton.

The festival ran from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and featured seasonal activities, food, drinks, local vendors and entertainment.

A classic car show was held Friday, with drivers of classic cars receiving free admission. The Powertones Band performed from 5 to 9 p.m.

Lentini Farms’ Haunted Hayrides returned Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. The haunted attraction also operated Saturday evening beginning at 7 p.m.