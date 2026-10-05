Lentini Farms opens fall festival with live music, haunted hayrides

Lentini Farms welcomed October with a three-day fall festival beginning Friday, Oct. 2, at its farm along Route 94 in Newton.

The festival ran from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and featured seasonal activities, food, drinks, local vendors and entertainment.

A classic car show was held Friday, with drivers of classic cars receiving free admission. The Powertones Band performed from 5 to 9 p.m.

Lentini Farms’ Haunted Hayrides returned Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. The haunted attraction also operated Saturday evening beginning at 7 p.m.