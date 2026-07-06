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Newton Recreation hosts Fourth of July pool event
Newton. The Newton Recreation Department hosted a Fourth of July pool event at the Newton pool as part of its holiday programming.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 06 Jul 2026 | 04:28
Kids have a tug of war in the pool.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Kay Picinich and Riss Massarone, both of Newton, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Katie Curent and Stephanie Obssuth, both of Newton, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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