Project Self-Sufficiency to offer free online family law seminar

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a free online family law seminar on Thursday, July 30, for individuals seeking information about divorce and related legal issues.

The seminar, which will be conducted via Zoom, will cover child support, grounds for divorce, court procedures, alimony, parenting time, equitable distribution of assets and other family law topics.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Those interested in attending can register by calling Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500. Registered participants will receive Zoom login information.