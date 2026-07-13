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Stanhope Family Fun Day brings community together at Musconetcong Park

Stanhope. Residents enjoyed free food, games, music and family activities during Stanhope’s annual Family Fun Day at Musconetcong Park.

Stanhope /
| 13 Jul 2026 | 02:12
    Ruben and Alexander Atapuma of Stanhope pose for a photo.
    Ruben and Alexander Atapuma of Stanhope pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    James McCaffrey of Stanhope plays with ducks.
    James McCaffrey of Stanhope plays with ducks. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Isabella and Julia Gorton, of Stanhope, pose for a photo.
    Isabella and Julia Gorton, of Stanhope, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Families gathered at Musconetcong Park on July 11 for Stanhope Family Fun Day, a free community event sponsored by the Stanhope Recreation Committee.

The event featured complimentary hot dogs and ice cream, along with music, games, a tricky tray and a variety of activities for children and families.

Residents of all ages attended the annual celebration, which offered an afternoon of entertainment and community fellowship.

The Stanhope Recreation Committee sponsored the free event as part of its ongoing efforts to provide recreational activities and bring the community together.