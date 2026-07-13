Stanhope Family Fun Day brings community together at Musconetcong Park

Families gathered at Musconetcong Park on July 11 for Stanhope Family Fun Day, a free community event sponsored by the Stanhope Recreation Committee.

The event featured complimentary hot dogs and ice cream, along with music, games, a tricky tray and a variety of activities for children and families.

Residents of all ages attended the annual celebration, which offered an afternoon of entertainment and community fellowship.

The Stanhope Recreation Committee sponsored the free event as part of its ongoing efforts to provide recreational activities and bring the community together.