Tornado touches down in Stanhope

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado swept through Stanhope and Mount Olive on Tuesday, July 21, causing limited damage and no injuries.

“Extensive tree damage was noted near the interchange of Interstate 80 and Highway 206,” according to a July 22 National Weather Service damage survey. “The path of tree damage continued towards Continental Drive. There was a discontinuous tree damage path through Stanhope. The next area of damage was noted on the southern shore of Lake Musconetcong. At residences along Koclas Drive, tree damage was observed. Some shingles were blown off the roof of one residence and gutter damage was noted at another residence. The distinctive path of damage appeared to end at Koclas Drive.”

According to the report, the EF-1 tornado produced peak winds of up to 90 mph and carved a 1.4 mile long and 250-yard path through the area. It began at approximately 2 p.m. and ended about five minutes later.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale rates tornadoes from weakest to strongest. An EF-0, with wind gusts of 65 to 85 mph is the weakest. An EF-5, with wind gusts over 2000 mph, is the strongest.

“The tornado touched down in Mount Olive Township along the Route 206 north at exit 25 off Route 80,” said Stanhope Administrator Brian McNeilly. “The bulk of the damage took place there with many trees down on the roadway. Stanhope had minimal tree damage with no known structure damage and no reported injuries. I can’t speak to possible damage at Koclas Drive as that street is located in Netcong not Stanhope.”

The National Weather Service also confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Roxbury and Montville and an EF-0 tornado in Cape May on July 21.