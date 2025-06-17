Wachterhauser, Kuncken win primary

Incumbents Scott Wachterhauser and Diana Kuncken apparently were nominated to run as Republicans for two seats on the Stanhope Borough Council in the Nov. 4 election.

According to unofficial results of the Tuesday, June 10 primaries reported by the Sussex County Clerk’s office, Wachterhauser, who is running for a second term, received 233 votes. Kuncken had 201 votes and Najib Iftikhar, a former school board member, received 85.

Kuncken, a former mayor who had been on the council since 2012, died June 3 at age 83.

Her council seat is expected to be filled next week, said Brian McNeilly, the borough administrator.

“The vacated seat from her passing will be filled for the remainder of her term,” he said. “The local Republican Committee will provide a list of three candidates to the mayor and council at the June 24 council meeting. The selected candidate will be sworn in at that meeting.”

McNeilly said the Republican Committee will send a name to the county to replace Kuncken on the November ballot.

Democrat Daniel Smith also filed to run for the council in the Nov. 4 election.