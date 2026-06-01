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Wine Bottle Bingo fundraiser draws strong turnout

Stanhope. A first-time Wine Bottle Bingo fundraiser drew a strong community turnout and supported the Weekend Bag Program through donations and prize contributions.

Newton /
| 01 Jun 2026 | 05:03
    Veronica Decker of Matamoras, Pa., Tammy Zajac of Matamoras, Pa., and Jessica Eichner of Newton pose for a photo.
    Veronica Decker of Matamoras, Pa., Tammy Zajac of Matamoras, Pa., and Jessica Eichner of Newton pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

A first-time Wine Bottle Bingo fundraiser brought a strong community turnout and raised support for the Weekend Bag Program, which saw 72 people attend and the program received 120 bottles of laundry soap donations

The event featured bingo games with wine bottle prizes and drew participants who contributed to the fundraiser through attendance and donations.

Organizers said the event helped generate enthusiasm for future fundraisers while directly supporting school programming and related activities.

Community members participated throughout the evening, contributing to a successful inaugural event that organizers hope will become an annual tradition.