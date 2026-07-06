Area graduates excel during spring college sports season

Anthony Dvorsky (Newton High School) was a graduate distance runner for the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s (Newark) men’s track and field program this spring season. Dvorsky placed fifth in the 5,000 at the America East Conference Outdoor Championships in Lowell, Mass.

The Highlanders placed eighth in the team scoring at the America East Conference Outdoor Championships. Dvorsky is listed as a Computer Science major.

Ashley Gordon (Kittatinny High School) was a junior sprinter for the Ramapo College (Mahwah) women’s outdoor track and field program. Gordon placed second for Ramapo at the All Atlantic Region Outdoor Championships in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

The Roadrunners placed fifth in the team scoring at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) held in Mahwah. Gordon is listed as a Psychology major.

Drew Togno (Lenape Valley High School) was a red shirt senior attackman for the Long Island University men’s lacrosse team this year. Togno played in all 15 contests and started in five of them with nine goals and four assists for LIU.

The Sharks tallied an overall record of 11-4 with a mark of 6-1 on their home field. In the NEC they were 5-2. LIU advanced to the NEC Tournament where they topped Cleveland State before being defeated by one goal by Robert Morris in games held in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Togno is listed as a Marketing major.

Emily Popek (Kittatinny High School) was a freshman scrum half for the Princeton University women’s rugby team this past season. Popek competed in three 7s Tournaments for Princeton.

Tyler Holste (Kittatinny High School) was a sophomore attacker for the Kean University (Union, NJ) men’s lacrosse team this past season. Holste played in four games and scored three goals for Kean.

The Cougars posted seven overall victories with two wins on their home field. Kean competed in the Coastal Lacrosse Conference (CLC) Tournament where they were defeated by the University of Mary Washington in a contest held in Fredericksburg, Va.

Nicolas Pietruskzo (Lenape Valley High School) was on the roster as a sophomore competitor in throws for the Montclair State University (NJ) men’s outdoor track and field program. The Red Hawks placed sixth in the team scoring at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships held in Mahwah. Pietruskzo is listed as a Business Administration major.

Zachary Salib (Newton High School) was a sophomore who competed in sprints for The College of New Jersey men’s outdoor track and field program. TCNJ placed second as a team at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships held in Mahwah. Salib is listed as an Accounting major.