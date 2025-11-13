Cougars wrap up fall sports season

Junior Aubrey Kline placed 29th in a time of 22:24 to lead the Lady Cougars at the NJSIAA Group 1 Cross Country Championships on Saturday afternoon at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

Kline, who was the lone qualifier for Kittatinny at the event, had placed fifth in 21:30 at the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 championships at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Also at the sectional championships, the Kittatinny boys were led by Enrico Brex, who was 54th in 19:56 and Ryan Casul Gomez, who was 60th in 20:27.

Girls Soccer

Lina Hull made five saves and Juliana Regenthal stopped two shots but the 15th-seeded Lady Cougars dropped a 3-0 decision to second-seeded Midland Park in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament on Nov. 5 in Midland Park.

This fall, Kittatinny (4-9-3) received 13 goals and an assist from Kendra Deckert, five goals and an assist from Reese Redden, three goals and three assists from Eleanor Deckert and three goals and two assists from Grace Nelson.

Boys Soccer

Austin Bosworth (six goals, six assists), Max Krupnick (five goals, one assist), Ravell Santos-Cruz (five goals, one assist), Adrian Parada (one goal, five assists) and Tyler Coombs (three goals) led the Cougars offensively this season.

James Donofrio made 175 saves in 15 games for Kittatinny, which finished 5-9-2 this fall.

Field Hockey

Lizzie Albert made seven saves but 16th-seeded Kittatinny bowed to top-seeded and No. 5 ranked Newton, 8-0, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament on Nov. 4 at Newton high.

Kittatinny finished 10-11 this season led by Samantha Ruitenberg (five goals, five assists), Cameron Sorg (five goals, two assists), Naila Watley-Gonzalez (two goals, seven assists), Isabella Belardo (five goals), Chelsea Rivera (four goals) and Albert (six shutouts).

Girls Tennis

Kittatinny was 6-4 overall this fall and had a 3-3 mark in the NJAC Freedom Division, good for a second place tie with Lenape Valley.

Lily Jacinto at third singles, Ciara Hurley and Amelia Miller at first doubles and Kaitlyn Broesder and Noelle Hrynoweski second doubles all won to key a 3-2 victory over Lenape Valley on Monday, Oct. 6 in Stanhope.