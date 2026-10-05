Hampton PTA’s Haunted Hawk Hustle draws 106 runners

The Hampton Township PTA hosted its fifth annual Haunted Hawk Hustle on Saturday, Oct. 3, drawing 106 registered race participants along with families, volunteers and community members.

The event at the township’s pit recreation area featured a 5K and a 1-mile run on a sunny October morning with temperatures around 70 degrees.

Families also enjoyed hair tinsel, temporary tattoos, entertainment by Pixie the Clown and a Touch-a-Truck display. The Barnyard food truck and Dolly Jingle ice cream truck provided food and treats.

Participants could choose whether to enter a scare tent, while costumed volunteers along the wooded portion of the course added Halloween-themed surprises for runners.

The event also celebrated its five-year history with displays of shirts from previous Hawk Hustles.

Local businesses, organizations and community supporters contributed more than $7,000 in sponsorship donations to help support the event.