Junior captains set tone for Kittatinny boys basketball

The energy and positivity at which the Kittatinny High School boys basketball program competes not only during games, but in practices as well is truly impressive.

Helping lead the Cougars in a positive manner this season are a trio of junior captains-Justin Bair, Mason Reed and Michael Strong. They were elected captains by their peers.

“Michael, Justin and Mason separated themselves in terms of leading this team as captains,” Kittatinny coach Mike Lupo said. “They’re experienced and mature. They’re level-headed and calm when needed; they speak up and get their teammates on board with what we’re doing when needed. I am so excited that I have them back next year too.’’

All three captains have delivered on the court in unique ways. Strong is their main scorer, with 309 points in 17 games, an average of 18 points per game. He’s also the team’s best passer, assisting on 48 other baskets. Reed is the team’s leading rebounder with 96, second in assists and tied for first with blocks. Strong broke his hand on the opening night of the season, and the Cougars hope to get him back soon.

The accomplishments of the team’s players on the team, including the captains, in the classroom pleases Lupo.

“These kids know that student is the first word in student-athlete,’’ Lupo said. “They know they need to take care of business during the day in school to be able to then focus on the team and individual goals they have for basketball. I never hear complaints from teachers, only praise. If they need to attend extra help after school before practice, they always communicate promptly and effectively with me and our other coaches.’’

In the past few weeks, the Cougars have been returning to their winning ways on the court and several players have contributed to this recent success, such as Hayden Thibault, who grew up playing with the group as a shooter off the bench. He’s assumed the role as the team’s main ball a handler and was a leading scorer for the JV team.

”Since entering high school it is so obvious that he wanted so much more than to be just a shooter,” Lupo said. “He works very hard in the offseason playing high quality local AAU. His summer attendance with our team is exemplary.”

Shane Weiss, who switched to wrestling as a freshman has returned to basketball, fitting in immediately and Troy Boffa also switched to basketball from wrestling.

“Shane Weiss grew up with these guys but switched to wrestling his freshman year. He is a strong and very tough kid, a two way lineman for the football team. He learned the sport quickly and had an immediate impact. He contacted me over the summer to obtain our workout schedule and said he might return to basketball. He showed up at our workouts and fit in immediately. While he’s still shaking off the rust a bit, he contributes to the varsity with physicality, toughness, rebounding and occasional scoring.

NOTES: The individual statistics mentioned above are from games through Feb. 6. On Feb. Feb. 19, Kittatinny is scheduled to play Parsippany Hills.