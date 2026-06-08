Lenape Valley boys lacrosse builds winning culture, captures division title

The challenges that the Lenape Valley High School boys lacrosse program faced this recently concluded season were relentless.

But, the dedication, team unity and confidence displayed by the Patriots led to a considerably successful season.

“The Newton game (a 6-5 win on April 16) was memorable because we battled adversity,’’ Lenape Valley coach Richard Shahpazian said. “We lost the previous game to West Milford and were losing by two to Newton. The boys rallied back and came up with a big win in the final minutes.

“Also the most recent Ramsey game (a 7-6 loss on June 1) we were missing Kevin Giusti due to an injury but the boys rallied and almost took down the No. 2 seed. Lastly, the Morris Hills game (a 12-1 victory on April 29) to win the conference, the boys played on fire.’’

Giusti was among the leaders on the roster for the Patriots this year.

“Our captains were amazing leaders: Giusti, Tyler Brennan, Mike Mariani and Brailin Peralta,’’ Shahpazian said. “All four laid the foundation of our blue collar family style culture. They showed their leadership every game, getting the boys fired up and making sure the ship sailed steady all season long.’’

Several players constantly got better at the sport as the season moved forward.

“Kristian Clowes, our goalie, heated up in his first year as a starter,’’ Shahpazian said. “Also, Jackson McDonald, our defensive pole really improved and became a lock down as the year progressed.

“Dylan Fowler, Chase DeOliveira, Kevin Giusti, Colby Van Tuyl, Tyler Brennan and Mason Nikituk all impressed me on offense with their ball movement and unselfishness. Brailin Peralta and Mike Mariani were stud defenders for us.’’

Lenape Valley posted an overall record of 13-6 with a mark of 6-1 as champions in the Pooley Division. The Patriots advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Sectional Tournament as the No. 7 and defeated No. 10 seed Westwood in the first round. They were defeated by one goal by second seeded Ramsey in the Sectional quarterfinal round.

“I am blessed to have the best coaching staff in the state,’’ Shahpazian said. “All played in college and brought a wealth of knowledge to our team-Skot Koenig, John Shahpazian, Troy Brennan and Brian Bennington. Guys going to play in college include Tyler Brennan (Stevens Institute of Technology), Chase DeOliveira (Frostburg State), Dylan Fowler (Wingate) and Mason Nikituk (Dominican).

“We are returning a lot of the defense and there was growth and development of our JV team throughout the season. Our current sophomore class is ready for the scene next season to replace the 14 seniors we are graduating.’’