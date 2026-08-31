Lenape Valley field hockey faces new challenge in NJAC Freedom Division

With a coaching staff as well as a roster with student athletes who know what it takes to win close games, the Lenape Valley High School field hockey program is ready for the 2026 season.

The Patriots are scheduled to host Kittatinny on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

“We want to compete and play our hardest every time that we touch the field,’’ Lenape Valley coach Emily Wisneski said. “Additionally, we plan to excel in our team chemistry and bonding which will lead to eventual success and growth throughout the year. This team is young but hungry and we want to put together a season we are proud of, focusing on little and big victories along the way.”

Key returning players include Zoey De Oliveira (senior, forward, 15 goals and 11 assists in 2025), Kaidyn Gomez (senior, forward, 16 goals and 17 assists in 2025), Sophia Salerno (senior, goalie, 153 saves in 2025, 338 in her career) and Kaigen Faessinger (sophomore, midfielder, two goals in 2025).

“Our three seniors are strong leaders and I am confident they will guide us through the season in a positive way,’’ Wisneski said. “I look for them to lead by example through their efforts on the field, but also work to keep up our team communication, positive energy and chemistry throughout the season.

“Juniors Summer Dean, Michaela Dennhey and Bliss Henry, sophomores Lena Conroy and Shay Gomez along with other sophomores and eight new freshmen are looking to fill in and make an impact in new roles on the team.’’

Lenape Valley posted an overall record of 13-8 with a prefect mark of 6-0 in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Colonial Division last year. They advanced to the NJSIAA North Jersey Group 1 Sectional Tournament where they were defeated by Caldwell in 2025.

The Patriots play in the NJAC Freedom Division along with Newton, Vernon, Kittatinny and Hackettstown.

“We have moved up from the Colonial to the Freedom Division and have lost 11 seniors so we are rebuilding but plan to remain competitive; each team is strong and talented,’’ Wisneski said. “One of our team’s biggest traditions is hosting the Abigail’s Army game against Sparta each year. This year it takes place on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. We raise money for the Abigail’s Army Foundation which supports the Children’s Specialized Hospital, provides scholarships for students and raises awareness about cancer in memory of a beloved player from our team. This is an incredible community event and tradition for our program.’’