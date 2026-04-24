Lenape Valley tennis captains lead Patriots’ strong season on and off court

Just one glance at their overall record tells the story that the Lenape High School boys tennis program is in the mist of a very good season.

Helping to lead the way in major ways for the Patriots both on and off the court are three team captains-Kalsang Gurung (senior), Jake Palermo (junior) and Noah Deknight (junior).

“All three of these student athletes are strong leaders and constantly support their teammates,’’ Lenape Valley head coach Cameron Hosler said. “Kalsang is a natural leader that everyone on the team really respects.

“Jake and Noah are good leaders by showing through example, these two are constantly assisting others in practice with form or any questions their teammates have. Jake Palermo is our first singles player and he has a record of 7-1 so far this season. Noah Deknight is our third singles player and he has a record of 3-3 so far this season.’’

Hosler is impressed with the progress made by the trio on captains as tennis players.

“All three players have gotten a lot more consistent with their ground strokes,’’ Hosler said. “Kalsang has improved a lot with his net play in doubles. Noah has gotten a lot better with his decision making and when to use different types of shots. “Jake has improved a lot this season. He is able to generate a lot more spin and power on the ball then he did early in the season. He has also been able to add more speed on his serve, which has turned into a weapon for him.’’

Most notably are the academic leadership and achievements by the captains.

“On top of all three being strong leaders on the courts, they also excel in the classroom and they show the rest of the team what our expectations are in the classroom,’’ Hosler said. “Kalsang Gurung and Jake Palermo have both been on Honor Roll numerous times this year and both are members of the National Honors Society in our school. Noah has also been on Honor Roll once this school year.’’

It’s quite important to note the positive influence that each captain has on their teammates.

“All three of our captains help their teammates improve tremendously,’’ Hosler said. “Kalsang helps create an environment that anyone can have fun in and he leads by example with how his teammates should behave on and off the court. The culture he helps create makes it easy for his teammates to have success. “Noah and Jake are constantly assisting teammates with form and how to improve as a player. A lot of the younger guys will go to them when I’m busy helping someone else and ask what they are doing wrong with their swing. Jake and Noah do a great job giving them advice and helping their teammates improve.’’

The Patriots are scheduled to host Newton in a New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Colonial Division on Tuesday, May 5.

“Our team is full of a group of kids that were friends growing up,’’ Hosler said. “It is awesome to be the friendship and how close this team is every day at practice. They joke around like brothers and are always having fun. We are having a successful season this year so far, but the best part about coaching this group is seeing the joy on their faces every day.”

NOTES: The individual statistics mentioned above are from matches played through April 23.