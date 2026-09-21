Newton football rolls past Jefferson, 48-7

Evan Cotter rushed for four touchdowns and 239 yards as Newton High School defeated Jefferson Township, 48-7, on Friday, Sept. 18, in Oak Ridge.

Cotter carried 16 times, scoring on runs of 69, 20, 40 and 64 yards to lead Newton’s offensive attack.

Reid Corino added 82 rushing yards on eight carries, including a 20-yard touchdown run. Braxton Guerra rushed for 41 yards on four attempts and scored on a 30-yard run.

Cassius Moreau added a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Newton quarterback Cole Young completed 6 of 9 passes for 111 yards. Hunter Wolfe caught five passes for 106 yards, while Juzziah Sheppard had one reception for 5 yards.

Christopher Connolly provided Jefferson’s only score, returning a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Jefferson fell to 0-4 on the season.