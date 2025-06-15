Sports roundup: Cougars win division

The Kittatinny Regional High School boys tennis team suffered its first - and only - loss of the season as it was blanked, 5-0, by Indian Hills in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament at home May 20.

The Cougars (12-1), who captured the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference’s Colonial Division championship with a perfect 12-0 record, were led this season by Logan Sellers (first singles), Luke Sills (second singles), Gabe Davis (third singles), Tyler Current and Zeke Osorio (first doubles), and Chase Freeman and Ben Ryan (second doubles).

Here’s how other Kittatinny and Newton High School teams fared this spring:

Kittatinny baseball

Eddie Deckert (26 hits, 16 runs, 10 stolen bases), Tyler Coombs (22 hits, 17 runs, 13 stolen bases), Aiden Prtorich (24 hits, 19 RBI, 17 runs, three home runs, 14 walks, 10 stolen bases), Keegan Monahan (23 hits, 21 runs, 14 RBI, nine doubles, nine walks) and Gage Ingalls (19 hits, 10 runs) led Kittatinny (10-13).

Kittatinny softball

The Cougars finished 2025 with a 9-11 mark after bowing to Indian Hills in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament May 27.

The team was led by Tasha Hornung (40 hits, 26 runs, 21 RBI, six doubles, three triples, two home runs), Naila Watley-Gonzalez (29 hits, 20 runs, 14 RBI, eight doubles, four home runs, 12 stolen bases) and Chelsea Bakker (57 strikeouts).

Kittatinny boys lacrosse

Grady Bohannon (31 goals, five assists), Mike Strong (23 goals, 31 assists) and Giancarlo Fiduccia (132 saves) led the Cougars (6-12).

Kittatinny girls lacrosse

The Cougars (5-14) were paced by Isabella Belardo (36 goals, six assists), Erin Hennion (28 goals, nine assists), and goalies Sophia Belardo (123 saves) and Kylie Trilling (91 saves).

Newton baseball

The Braves (12-11) finished in a three-way tie for first place along with Wallkill Valley and Lenape Valley at 8-2 in the NJAC’s Colonial Division.

Ryan Bollette (30 hits, 28 RBI, 25 runs, 10 doubles, 12 walks; 48 strikeouts in 42 innings), Maxwell Maslowski (26 hits, 24 runs, six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 13 walks, 10 stolen bases), Brandon Taylor (24 hits, 24 RBI, 14 runs, two home runs, 11 walks), Hunter Wolfe (21 hits, 22 runs, four doubles, two triples, 16 walks, 13 stolen bases), James Marotta (23 hits, 18 runs, 12 RBI, 14 walks) and Mason Bucci (24 hits, 21 RBI, 18 runs, four doubles, five home runs) led the team.

Newton softball

Jordyn Young (35 hits, 26 RBI, 22 runs, five doubles, six triples), Jaida Long (32 hits, 25 RBI, eight doubles, three home runs; 164 strikeouts in 116 innings), Bella Deleon (19 hits, 19 runs, 10 stolen bases), Aubrey Sawler (18 hits, 15 runs, 15 RBI), Isabella Rubino (17 hits, 16 RBI, nine walks), Emma Trout (12 hits, 10 runs, 12 walks), Mackenzie Greenhalgh (13 hits, 15 runs, 10 walks) and Jaclyn Vena (12 hits, nine runs) guided Newton (11-11) to the NJAC Colonial Division championship with a 9-1 mark.

Newton boys lacrosse

Newton (13-6) was led by Ty Guzzo (44 goals, 18 assists), Matt Ellsworth (43 goals, 22 assists), Max Faye (29 goals, 20 assists), Reid Corino (15 goals, 14 assists) and CJ Wojtach (163 saves) as it went a perfect 6-0 in winning the Pooley Division of the NJILL.

Newton boys golf

Jack Youngs carded a 78 to finish in second place by one stroke as Newton placed sixth overall at the Sussex Cup on May 27 at the par-72, 18-hole course at High Point Golf Course in Montague.

Newton (16-9), which totaled 336 strokes, also was led by Nick Kurilko (79), Nick Deiorio (85), JT Kurilko (94) and Andrew Niemynski (95).

Newton girls golf

Haley Morodan shot a team-low 46 to finish in sixth place of 71 competing golfers at the NJAC Championships on May 22 at Farmstead Golf and Country Club in Lafayette.

Morodan was followed by Tamara Taylor and Kayla Dione, who each carded a 68.