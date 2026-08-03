Three area players compete in Baseball Youth All-American Games

Three area youth baseball players recently competed in the 2026 Baseball Youth All-American Games in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Liam McQueeny and Michael Egger, both of Sparta, and Jaxon Hiler of Newton were selected to participate in the national event, which brings together youth baseball players from across the country for competition and player development.

They are teammates on the Sparta Cyclones 12U travel baseball team and competed in Florida as members of the Surf City Slammers, a team assembled specifically for the All-American Games.

The roster included players from Illinois, Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey and Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Players met for the first time in Panama City Beach before competing together throughout the week.

McQueeny and Egger also were members of the 2025 Sparta 10U All-Star team, which advanced to the New Jersey State championship game and finished as the states runners-up.

They are scheduled to compete at Cooperstown All Star Village in the summer of 2027 with the Sparta Cyclones.

”The opportunity to see three local players represent Sparta and Sussex County at a national event is something our community can be proud of,” said Matthew McQueeny, Liam’s father. “What made the week especially memorable was watching these boys immediately become teammates with players from every corner of the country while competing at a very high level.”

The Baseball Youth All-American Games are held annually in Panama City Beach and feature players selected through a nomination and evaluation process. The event combines competitive play with instruction, skill development and team-building opportunities.