Katie Henry, Squirrel Nut Zippers to highlight week of live music

Friday, Dec. 5

JP starts his set at 6 p.m. at The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, bringing his polished musicianship to the dinner crowd.

Over at Sylvio’s Villa Ristorante & Martini Bar, 274 NY-94, recording artist Ronnie Ebert returns from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a set of covers and originals spanning the ‘60s through today, delivering warm guitar-and-vocal stylings perfect for a Friday night.

Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23, keeps the energy high at 7 p.m. when the Mr. Philthy Band unleashes their signature rock edge. Later, at 8 p.m., Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, hosts Trevor O’Connor, a New Jersey native, longtime songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and front man of Dr. Scientist and Bag Lady, offering a dynamic mix of heartfelt, high-energy music shaped by 20 years of performing.

For those who want to step into the spotlight themselves, O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., fires up karaoke night at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

The day begins with festive community performances starting at 10 a.m. at Milton United Methodist Church, 316 Dover-Milton Road, where the Jefferson Township High School Madrigal Singers and Select Chamber Choir join an impressive lineup including instrumental duo Samantha & Chase Solovay, singer-songwriter Madison Taylor, the Jefferson Township Community Band, the Intermediate School Select Band, and guitarist/vocalist John Hargreaves.

Lake Vision Church, 153 Milton Road, also hosts special morning sets featuring the Madrigal Singers, the Jefferson Township Community Chorus, and Molly Hone accompanied by guitarist John Hone.

Evening music kicks off at 6 p.m. as Parachute Adams entertains diners at The Lafayette House, while Jack Romano brings his country stylings back to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284.

At 7 p.m., Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., welcomes Diamond Eye Jack, a beloved Grateful Dead–inspired jam band drawing large crowds with exploratory jams, rich harmonies, and a sound that channels the spirit of the Dead’s 1970s era.

Wind Up Monkey keeps the rock momentum going at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew, and at 8 p.m., The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., hosts the Squirrel Nut Zippers’ raucous and nostalgic Christmas Caravan Tour, an immersive blend of 1920s jazz, klezmer, old-time music, and holiday favorites in a speakeasy-meets-Christmas atmosphere. Tickets are available at skypac.org.

Sunday, Dec. 7

A relaxing Sunday afternoon awaits at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., where blues powerhouse Katie Henry delivers a soulful set at 2 p.m., joined by Don Oriolo for an easygoing, rootsy performance perfect for a laid-back weekend close.

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Danny C’s Wednesday Concert Series gets festive at 4 p.m. with Wonderloaf headlining the 3rd Annual Griswold Christmas Party, costumes, prizes, and plenty of rock-driven holiday fun. Later in the evening at 6:30 p.m., The Homestead Rest, 294 N Church Rd., hosts a lively karaoke night with Ray Sikora guiding the mic.

Thursday, Dec. 11

Blue Arrow Farm kicks off the evening at 6 p.m. with Felix and the Cats returning to deliver their well-loved musicianship. At the same time, Rick Ortiz brings his melodic singer-songwriter flair to Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N Village Blvd., offering a warm and intimate set.

Krogh’s keeps the night going at 8 p.m. with acclaimed country-folk artist Michael Patrick, known for energetic shows filled with original songs, crowd interaction, and heartfelt storytelling shaped by influences like Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, and Lyle Lovett. His blend of country, folk, rock, blues, and gospel sets the stage for a memorable night of live music.