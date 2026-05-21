Sussex County students earn Monmouth University Dean’s List honors

Monmouth University has announced the students who earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2026 semester, including several from Sussex County.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must rank within the top 20% of their major program based on semester grade-point average, maintain a cumulative GPA above 3.30 and complete all semester coursework. Part-time students must complete 12 or more credits in successive semesters to qualify.

The following Sussex County students earned recognition:

Rachel Damstra - Branchville;

Hannah Doyle - Branchville;

Ashley Mower - Hopatcong;

Sydney Corban - Newton;

Megan Galante - Newton;

Tristin Jarvis - Sparta;

Alida Williams - Sparta.