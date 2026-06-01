It is with deep love and sadness that we announce the passing of Althea Ann Herder of Stillwater NJ; beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, on May 29, 2026, at the age of 87.

Althea was born on Oct.6, 1938, in Franklin, N.J., to the late Otis and Ella Pyne where her father affectionately nicknamed her ‘Butch’. Althea grew up in Newton, attended Newton High School and Paterson Teachers’ College. She married Richard in 1961 and built their home in Stillwater, where she would remain her entire life.

Althea devoted herself to her home and family as a homemaker, giving her time and care with quiet constancy. Her faith was an important part of her life, and she was a member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church. In everyday living, she found meaning and enjoyment, whether tending to her flower and vegetable gardens with patience and attention, sharing the companionship and friendly competition of bowling, taking care of the many stray dogs and cats that magical appeared on her doorstep or just relaxing by the pool with friends; she lived a full life.

The beloved wife to Richard John Herder, Jr., Althea is also survived by her daughter, Laurie Corcoran and her husband, Tom; her brother, Thomas Pyne and his wife, Darla and many cousins.

Visitation will be held at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, N.J., on June 4, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. Interment will take place at North Hardyston Cemetery, NJ-94 North, Hamburg, N.J., immediately following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association https://donorservices.alz.org/ or Father John’s Animal House https://www.fatherjohns.org/donate/.