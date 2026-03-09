Darlene S. Hofmann, age 68, of Hampton Township, N.J., passed away at home on March 4, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Sussex and raised in Hamburg to the late John and Lucy Kessler, Darlene was a lifelong Sussex County resident. Darlene dedicated much of her professional life to her work as an administrative manager for Hart & Illif, where she was a valued and respected employee for more than 30 years. She later worked for seven years at ShopRite of Newton, where she enjoyed interacting with members of her community.

In her free time, Darlene found great happiness and simple pleasures. She loved visiting Wildwood, N.J., tending to her yard, garden and watching hummingbirds come and go. These quiet moments outdoors brought her much peace and joy. Above all else., Darlene’s greatest happiness came from the time she spent with her beloved and cherished grandchildren, Haley and Richard Jr., who brought immense pride and light to her life.

Darlene is survived by her beloved son, Richard Hofmann and his wife Laurie; her granddaughter, Haley Hofmann; her grandson, Richard Hofmann Jr.; her loving and caring sister, JoAnn Smith, husband Eddie Sr., and her nephew Darin Smith. Also her younger sister, Lisa Kessler. She was predeceased by her soulmate and husband, Henry Richard Hofmann; and her dear nephew, Eddie Smith Jr.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.