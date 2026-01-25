Arlene D. Kimble, age 77, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Franklin to the late Carlton and Alta (Mulaney) Shepherd, Arlene grew up in Hamburg and graduated from Franklin High School. She has been a resident of Sussex County all of her life and has lived in Andover Borough for the past 51 years. Arlene had been employed by Accurate Forming in Hamburg before her retirement. She was an “outdoors girl” and enjoyed hiking, biking, fishing, and cross country skiing. Along with her husband, she had a deep love and admiration for Newfoundland dogs and was a member of the Newfoundland Dog Club. They were actively involved in showing their dogs and devoted time and care to the breed while successfully participating in exhibitions with dedicated hands on experience. Besides her parents, Arlene was predeceased by her son, Tracy W. Kimble in 2021; and her brothers, Robert and James Shepherd. She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Wayne; her son, Jason Kimble of Branchville and three grandchildren, Ethyn, Casey, and Kaitlyn. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.