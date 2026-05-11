Carla Marie Kachelriess

Carla Marie (Taormina) Kachelriess, 48, born March 27, 1978, in Newton, N.J., passed away on Monday, April 27, 2026. She was raised in Newton and later made her home in Toms River, N.J., where she spent most of her adult life with her husband and children.

Carla graduated from Sussex County Vocational and Technical School, where she studied Cosmetology—an early reflection of the care she would always take in helping others feel seen, confident, and cared for. She built a life rooted in devotion to family and a steady, generous presence that lifted those around her.

An extremely talented nail technician — some even say the very best— Carla worked in various salons serving clients throughout Sussex and Ocean counties. Her work was more than a skill; it was an extension of the compassion she carried into everyday moments, offering comfort and kindness in the simple act of taking time for someone. She was also a certified Yoga instructor and certified in the craft of essential oil aroma therapy, bringing a calming, restorative spirit to the ways she cared for others, especially in the Ocean County Rehab. where she volunteered her time.

Carla was an extremely dedicated mother who loved her family deeply. She approached life with a bright, determined mind, achieving what she set out to do with quiet strength and purpose. Her legacy is one of warmth and giving—kind-hearted and compassionate, with a generosity that will be remembered in countless small mercies and steady acts of love.

Carla is survived by her ex-husband, Kevin Kachelriess; her sons, Bennett and Jakob Kachelriess; her mother, AnnMarie Sciascia; her father, Drew Taormina; her brothers and sister-in-law, Nicholas Taormina, Joseph Colon, and Michael and Megan Taormina; her grandmother, Geraldine Taormina; her father and mother-in-law, Michael and Karen Kachelriess; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Kristen and Stephen Smith, Kaitlyn and Corey McPartlin, Kelsey and Liam Cahill; and her grandparents-in-law, Alan and Patricia Keith. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Carla was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and RoseMarie Sciascia; her grandfather, James Taormina; and her uncle, J. Christopher Taormina.

Memorial Visitation was held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, N.J. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, 203 Swartswood Rd, Newton, NJ. Carla’s final resting place will be in Stillwater Cemetery, 930 Maple Ave, Stillwater, N.J., following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AnnMarie Sciascia toward the construction of Carla’s Forever Memorial Garden, c/o Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860.