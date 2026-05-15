James Fred Sorenson, Sr., 83, passed away on May 10, 2026, in Canton, Ga. Born on May 15, 1942, in Perth Amboy, N.J., James lived a full and vibrant life marked by dedication to his family, career, and passions. James lived and raised his family in Newton NJ, before retiring to North Fort Myers, FL.

James built a respected career as the service director for McGuire Chevrolet (formerly JR Roof) in Newton, New Jersey. His commitment to excellence and professionalism left a lasting impression on colleagues and customers alike during his years of service.

A man of varied interests and deep connections, James was a former member of the Harmony Masonic Lodge in Andover, N.J., and a proud member of the Tall Cedars. He also found joy as a ham radio operator, connecting with others through the airwaves. His enthusiasm for stock car and NASCAR racing was well known among those who shared his love for the sport. He also enjoyed bowling and was an avid golfer.

James was deeply devoted to his family. He is survived by his son James Sorenson Jr. (Kristine), his daughter Wendy Chudley (Thomas), and his cherished grandchildren Kaitlyn Chudley Biddy (Cody) and Marshall Chudley. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Hughes of Jamesburg, N.J. James was predeceased by his beloved wife Tina (Kalin), as well as his parents Fred C. and Margaret (McNeany) Sorenson.

May the memory of James Fred Sorenson, Sr., bring comfort to all who knew him and serve as a reminder of a life well-lived.