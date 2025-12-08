Linda Marie Vela (LaRocque) passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center, surrounded by the love of her family, after a brief illness.

Born in Burlington, VT, to David & Thelma LaRocque (Bessette) on April 25, 1946, Linda had been a resident of the Balevilles section of Hampton Township, N.J., since 1974.

Linda met her husband, Julio, in 1964, while visiting her cousin in NJ, and after a 9-day courtship, they were married on July 20, 1964.

Linda was a happy and loving homemaker.

She had several jobs over the years, but the one she enjoyed most, and spoke of often, was that of a kindergarten aide at Marion Emmons McKeown School, during the 1970s-1980s. She enjoyed gardening, writing out and mailing greeting cards, traveling throughout the US and abroad with family and friends, and taking care of the many different pets, woodland creatures, and birds that would visit her backyard. She loved to shop, whether it was grocery shopping or clothes shopping, she shopped it. She mostly enjoyed shopping for the special people in her life, always picking up a little something she saw while out and about and on her many traveling adventures. We will never be able to see a gift shop without thinking of mom. She was kind, thoughtful, and caring, with the biggest heart. Mom loved to cook and entertain, especially for the holidays. Her house was beautifully decorated for every holiday. She always included everyone, making sure that we all had full plates, full stomachs, and with plenty of leftovers to take home. She loved her home state of Vermont and enjoyed trips “home” to visit family and show us all the special places of her childhood. She received the most joy from being a doting wife, mother, and grandmother.

Predeceased by her parents, Linda is survived by her loving husband Julio, with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage, and her three children, Tracy Goble, and her husband, Terry, of Anderson, S.C., Christina Insinga, and her husband, Michael, of Hampton Township, N.J., and Matthew Vela, and his wife, Kelly, of Sandyston, N.J. She was the adored and loved Nana to three grandchildren, Joshua Vela, Grace Vela, and Caroline Insinga. She is also survived by her brother, Michael LaRocque (Debi) of Grand Isle, Vt., sister, Pamela Vezina (Sonny) of Winooski, Vt., her sister-in-law, Irma Lorenz, niece Diane Stansbury and family, and Eric Lorenz and family. She leaves behind many cherished friends, including life-long friends, Nora and Danny Cardone, with whom they took many trips, visited many restaurants, and spent many holidays. She also leaves behind her kitty, Maggie.

As per her wishes, there will be no funeral. The family will hold a Celebration of Life on April 25, 2026, which would have been her 80th birthday. If you would like to join us in celebrating our beautiful wife, mother, and nana, please email christinainsinga@gmail.com so that the details can be provided once they are finalized.

For those wishing, memorial donations can be made to one of the following organizations: Sandyston Township Recreation Department, 133 Route Route 645, Sandyston, NJ 07826, Sandyston Township Volunteer Fire Department, 133A Route 645, Sandyston, NJ 07826, or Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Fly high with the angels, mom. Your spirit, love, and strength have shaped your children and grandchildren more than you know. You will never be forgotten.