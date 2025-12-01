With profound sadness, we share the passing of our beloved Louise Walencik.

As the sun rose Sunday morning, Nov. 23, she peacefully took her last breath, leaving behind a legacy of beauty, generosity, and love.

Louise earned degrees from the Fashion Institute of Technology and Montclair State University and went on to enjoy a long and meaningful teaching career. But more than her professional accomplishments, it was her deep devotion to her family, her community, and her philanthropic work that defined her life.

Her impact rippled far beyond her immediate family, touching the lives of all who knew her and countless others she uplifted in quiet anonymity. There are no words that can truly capture how deeply she is missed.

“Why did no one tell us that to die is to be reincarnated in those we love while they are still alive? Ask me the altitude of heaven and I will answer, how tall are you?” -Andrea Gibson

Please join us as we celebrate her life Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at 11:30 a.m., Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church, 1 Yellow Frame Rd, Fredon Township, NJ 07860.

As much as she loved flowers, she asked that donations instead be made to: Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.