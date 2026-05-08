Nancy S. Dannhardt (Nana), 84, went home to the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

She was reunited with her beloved husband, Robert (Bob), her parents, Carl and Sarah, and her sister, Patricia.

Born in Newton, N.J., Nancy was one of three sisters, alongside Patricia Toye and Sally Galante. She married the love of her life, Bob, in 1960. Together they built a beautiful life, welcoming their son Jeff in 1963 and their daughter Jennifer in 1971. They began their family in Sparta before settling in Andover, where their home became the heart of countless memories.

In 2012, Nancy and Bob began splitting their time between Andover and their winter home in Sun City, Bluffton, South Carolina. While they loved to travel, they never fully left New Jersey—family always kept them rooted.

Nancy devoted many years to her family as a homemaker. Later, she brought her warmth and style into the workplace, first in the jewelry department at Wes Freeman, and then as a manager at Violets & Lace. That chapter grew into Lolipops, a children’s clothing boutique that reflected Nancy’s love for beauty and detail. She treasured her long-time friendships and had a gift for making people feel welcome. Nancy loved to garden—both indoors and out—and took special pride in her orchids and the way she made a house feel like a home.

She also loved to entertain and was responsible for many unforgettable gatherings—if you know, you know. Her dining room, filled with cherished crystal and china, was never just for show. Nancy believed these things were meant to be used and enjoyed. Holidays were her canvas: from the Easter bunny in the window, to festive Halloween displays, to her extensive collection of Radko ornaments at Christmas, she made every celebration feel magical.

Nancy enjoyed shopping (and the teams at Chico’s and Talbots will surely miss her), as well as reading, puzzles, and word searches. But above all, she loved her family—fiercely and fully.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Kim) Dannhardt and Jennifer Dannhardt (fiancé Scott Somers); her grandchildren, Corey Dannhardt, Kayla Kober (Tommy), Kamryn Zanella, and Drew Zanella; and her great-grandchildren, Tommy and Everleigh, who brought her immense joy. Nancy often joked she was eternally 39—and she lived with that same spirit throughout her life.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 9, at Newton Country Club, 25 Club Road, Newton, New Jersey. A Welcome & Gathering will take place from 2–2:30 p.m., followed by Opening Remarks & Tributes at 2:30 p.m. Guests are invited to stay for refreshments and to share memories as we honor Nancy’s life.

For the last 6 months, Nancy resided at Heath Village 430 Schooley’s Mountain Road Hackettstown, NJ 07840. The care she was provided was “above and beyond”. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy’s name to Heath Village Friendship Fund.