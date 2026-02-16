Richard Allen Sipley of Newton, died peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at Newton Medical Center. He was 83 years old.

Though born in Greenville, New York on Dec. 1, 1942, to the late Charles and Laura (Hendershot) Sipley, Richard was a lifelong resident of Sussex County.

He graduated from Newton High School in 1961 and after being encouraged by his sisters, Pat and Nellie, he attended and graduated from the County Academy of Hair Design in 1965. He was very proud to have been a beautician for over 60 years and owned his own business, Richard’s Beauty Salon, for most of those years. His career and clients were so important to him that even a few weeks before his passing his biggest concern was getting back to his customers.

Richard’s biggest love was his family and he never missed a family event until this last Christmas. He especially loved all the newborn babies and there were many born throughout his lifetime. His biggest heartbreak was not being able to meet the newest one, Vinny, in person.

Aside from doing hair, Richard enjoyed ice skating in his younger days and he was also a great dancer. He could jitterbug like no other and was always the one to watch on the dance floor. He also loved flower arranging.

In addition to his parents, Richard was also predeceased by his brothers, Charles “Bubby”, Robert, Earl and Vincent Sipley; and his sisters, Fannie Luchetti, Irene Dickerson, Patricia Sliker and Shirley Sipley. He is survived by his sister, Nellie and her husband, Glenn Kinney; his sisters-in-law, Betty “Sis” Sipley and Donna Sipley. He is also survived by many, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews who loved him very much.

As per Richard’s request, Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Newton Cemetery, Lawnwood Ave, Newton, NJ.

Memorial donations can be made in Richard’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Shriners Children’s, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607.

