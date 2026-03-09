Home
Home
News
Local News
Newton hosts St. Patrick’s Day parade
Newton. The town of Newton hosted a St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 7.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 09 Mar 2026 | 01:37
Students of an Irish Dane School march in the parade.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Morris County Police, Pipes & Drums marches in the parade.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
A newton Fire Dept. truck drives through the parade decorated for St. Patrick's Day.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Layton, Delaney and Dakota Tashijan, all of Newton, wait for the parade.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Erin DeLuca and Chloe Smith, both of Vernon, wait for the parade.
(
Phoo: Maria Kovic
)
