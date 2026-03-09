x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Newton hosts St. Patrick’s Day parade

Newton. The town of Newton hosted a St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 7.

Newton /
| 09 Mar 2026 | 01:37
    Students of an Irish Dane School march in the parade.
    Students of an Irish Dane School march in the parade. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Morris County Police, Pipes &amp; Drums marches in the parade.
    Morris County Police, Pipes & Drums marches in the parade. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    A newton Fire Dept. truck drives through the parade decorated for St. Patrick's Day.
    A newton Fire Dept. truck drives through the parade decorated for St. Patrick's Day. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Layton, Delaney and Dakota Tashijan, all of Newton, wait for the parade.
    Layton, Delaney and Dakota Tashijan, all of Newton, wait for the parade. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Erin DeLuca and Chloe Smith, both of Vernon, wait for the parade.
    Erin DeLuca and Chloe Smith, both of Vernon, wait for the parade. ( Phoo: Maria Kovic)