Newton Pride Foundation announces Monster Dash 5K, 1-mile fun run

The Newton Pride Education Foundation will host its annual Monster Dash 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run Saturday, Oct. 24, at Newton High School.

The event will offer community members of all ages an opportunity to run, walk and celebrate the Halloween season while supporting educational opportunities for Newton students.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7 a.m., followed by the 1-Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m. and the Monster Dash 5K at 8:30 a.m.

The 1-mile event is open to participants of all ages and abilities and will not be timed. The USATF-certified 5K course will start and finish at Newton High School, 44 Ryerson Ave., and wind through the streets of Newton along Ryerson Avenue, Plainfield Avenue and Linwood Avenue.

Halloween costumes are encouraged, and awards will be presented to the top overall male and female finishers as well as age-group winners.

The event is intended to bring together students, families, schools, businesses and community members while raising money for the Newton Pride Education Foundation.

Proceeds will benefit the foundation’s efforts to enhance educational experiences for Newton students through scholarships, educational enrichment and programs that connect schools with the community.

Those who do not plan to run or walk can participate by volunteering, cheering along the course, supporting local sponsors or making a donation to the foundation.

Registration is open online through RunSignup. More information is available at Newton Pride Education Foundation.