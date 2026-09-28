Sussex County Library System breaks ground on Dennis Branch renovation

The Sussex County Library System broke ground Sept. 14 on a major renovation project at its Dennis Branch, marking the start of an effort to update and expand the longtime community library.

County and library officials gathered at the branch, 101 Main St., for the groundbreaking ceremony.

The project will provide an updated and expanded library space with improved accessibility and services for the Newton community.

“We are excited to see this project begin and to bring long-awaited updates to the Dennis Branch,” Library Director Will Porter said. “This has truly been a collaborative effort, from the Newton Library Association to county and state officials, and we thank everyone who has contributed to making this project possible.”

Porter also thanked the Newton library community for its support and said the library system looks forward to welcoming residents back to the renovated branch next year.

During the closure, the Sussex County Library System continues to provide services through its other branches and the Dot Mobile Library, which makes a regular stop at 15 Trinity St. in Newton.

The project is supported by funds from the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act, administered by the New Jersey State Library.